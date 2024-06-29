News Andrew Toth / Contributor via Getty Images and John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Ima Vince Staples Poses Hilarious Question About Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift's Fan Bases / 06.29.2024

Vince Staples is known for being one of the funniest people in the entertainment industry. The multi-hyphenate rapper and television show director posed an off-the-cuff and hilarious question on social media, which has fans debating the fortitude of Nicki Minaj’s and Taylor Swift’s respective fan bases.

On Friday (June 28) night, Staples tweeted, “Barbs vs Swifties who winning if it escalate to gunplay ?” And, of course, the responses are priceless.

“Swifties got more cops and lawyers on tap I fear but barbs pullin up to the house first so iono I pray we never see that world war,” wrote one fan. But it kept going. “What state does it start in? This matters a lot,” another user asked, to which Staples responded, “New Orleans. First day of Mardi Gras.”

With a time and venue set, Staples seemed to take issue with how severely Minaj’s fans had been underestimated. “Yall sleeping on the Barbs they the most militant unit outside of the Michael Jacksons,” the Long Beach rapper noted.

Barbs vs Swifties who winning if it escalate to gunplay ? — vince (@vincestaples) June 29, 2024

Yall sleeping on the Barbs they the most militant unit outside of the Michael Jacksons. — vince (@vincestaples) June 29, 2024

When one user exclaimed, “Swifts would get into their parent’s gun safe so quick,” Staples fired back. “When the 6-foot gay n**gas starting bouncin out of Hondas, I don’t know if grandpas shotgun gon help. The Swifties gon have to borrow some Puerto Ricans from the Ice Spices,” the rapper chimed in.

When them 6 foot gay niggas starting bouncin outta Hondas idk if grandpas shotgun gon help. The Swifties gon have to borrow some Puerto Ricans from the Ice Spices. https://t.co/uBk2ZRoiN3 — vince (@vincestaples) June 29, 2024

After a fan asked, “What made you ask this?” the Latin Grammy-winning rapper jokingly replied, “I was listening to Chun Li.”

Known for being one of the most outspoken acts in the industry, Staples has been rising through the ranks and using his comedic chops to his benefit. After unleashing his scripted series, “The Vince Staples Show,” on Netflix in February 2024, both TV critics and fans of Long Beach, California, praised his new effort.

On May 30, Variety reported how Staples exclaimed, “The people have spoken, and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season two. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW. SEASON 2. — vince (@vincestaples) May 30, 2024

The first season offered five episodes, guest-starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Nate Jones, Rick Ross, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock, alongside the titular rapper. The show description reads, “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s… not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”