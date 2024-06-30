Drake

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Drake Seemingly Embraces "69 God" Nickname During Bowling Match

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.30.2024

Since Kendrick Lamar took aim at Drake on “Not Like Us,” the Toronto rapper has been labeled everything from a “f**kin’ colonizer” to a “certified pedophile.” But there is one jab he seems to have embraced from the record: “69 God.”

On Sunday (June 30), frequent collaborator and photographer, Astral, shared footage of Drake bowling with several other OVO affiliates. Humorously, the “Hotline Bling” creator set his player name as the aforementioned moniker — and he scored a spare in the clip.

“The most bothered ‘unbothered’ person I’ve ever seen,” someone wrote underneath DJ Akademiks’ repost. Another Instagram user highlighted, “When [are] y’all gonna realize that Drake knows y’all hate him, so he gon’ do stuff on purpose. Y’all react the same way every time.”

“Drake can’t get over the beef; [he’s] tryna embrace the insults,” another person speculated. 

Drake’s witty move came a few days after Keke Palmer sparked a debate on social media. “What’s so bad about being a 69 God?,” the Nope star said. In a video uploaded to the actress’ Instagram account, she asked for clarification on the term.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

“Now, this is no shade, no tea, but I have a question, okay? Because I know the rap kids. They do a lot of clever little lines, especially somebody like Kendrick,” she said. “[As] far as I knew, 69 was something that just meant you’re reciprocal, right? So, if you’re a “69 God,” what’s so bad about that? I must be missing something. What’s the tea, boo?”

The Views rapper took a similar route with Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy,” an instrumental released in May 2024 that played into the rumor he had surgery done. “Me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real/ They need a new body, they hittin’ me, aye/ BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it,” Drake spat on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything.”

News
Drake

