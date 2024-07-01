News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Karl Walter / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Responds To PARTYNEXTDOOR Threatening Him, Jeremih And Bryson Tiller Over Ex-Girlfriend's "Wait On It" Cameo / 07.01.2024

On Sunday (June 30), PARTYNEXTDOOR called out Bryson Tiller, Jeremih and Chris Brown after his ex-girlfriend, actress Desma Triplett, appeared in the trio’s “Wait On It” music video.

In a now-deleted tweet, the “Come and See Me” singer voiced his feelings about the situation: “I’m finna make these n**gas cry… Bryson, Chris and Jeremih, enjoy the nights of your life.” The Toronto artist also addressed Triplett by implying her involvement was financially motivated. “Doing videos, at 34 [years old], that b**ch broke,” he posted.

Brown responded to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s outburst on Twitter. “N**gas speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract s**t. NAW N**GA, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me,” he wrote.

PARTYNEXTDOOR clarified on Monday (July 1): “To be clear, I got nothing but love [and] respect for those guys… S**t happens.”

Niggas speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract shit. NAW NIGGA, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me. 😊 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 30, 2024

to be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. shit happens — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) July 1, 2024

2024 has been quite a busy year for Brown. In April, he took jabs at Quavo on “Freak,” which contained lyrics like, “Okay, now f**kin’ my old b**ches ain’t gon’ make us equal / Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo / Freak b**ch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

The Atlanta rapper responded with “Tender,” prompting Brown to retaliate with “Weakest Link.” Quavo eventually hit back with the Takeoff-assisted “Over H**s & B**ches (OHB),” in which he name-dropped the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran: “Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie? You still f**ked up ’bout Karrueche?” The pair’s beef seemingly plateaued from there, with no subsequent diss tracks released since.

On the other hand, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Sorry I’m Outside Tour” kicked off in June. He’s slated to perform at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, on Monday night before making subsequent stops in Seattle, Denver, Dallas and Atlanta, among other cities.