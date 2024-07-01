NLE Choppa and Coco Jones

NLE Choppa Flirts With Coco Jones After 2024 BET Awards Gaze And Social Media Has Jokes

By Malcolm Trapp
  07.01.2024

NLE Choppa is riding a wave of success following the release of “S**T ME OUT 2.” On Sunday (June 30), the rapper attended the 2024 BET Awards, where he briefly shared a special moment with Coco Jones.

During Jones’ rendition of “There Goes My Baby” — in tribute to Usher — she and Choppa gazed at one another. It didn’t take long for the Memphis, Tennessee, native to begin grinning ear to ear — or the interaction to go viral on social media.

“Come back, [Coco Jones],” Choppa captioned a video shared on Instagram. His followers flooded the comments section of the post shortly after. “[This] n**ga in heat everywhere he [goes],” read one reply with over 34,000 likes. A separate user joked, “[Boy], she almost looked you out yo’ [drawls].”

Another fan wrote, “You was ready to risk it all, bro. I ain’t mad at ya.” Meanwhile, someone else claimed, “You wouldn’t even know where to start with that chocolate cake.” The incident was especially funny, considering the “Walk Em Down” artist had expressed interest in GloRilla during a sit-down with BET earlier in the weekend.

 

“She’s getting a little thicker. We see you. That a** [is] getting fat now, Glo. We see what you’re doing,” the musician told the network’s Brian “B-Mac” McIntosh. He added, “She must’ve been on her oats. I don’t know what she’s doing, but she’s getting there now.”

Choppa continued, “She ‘bout one more picture away before I’m just there with it.”

Usher, Victoria Monét, SZA, Nicki Minaj and Tyla were among the big winners at the 2024 BET Awards. Performers included Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Childish Gambino and GloRilla, among others.

The Ehhthang Ehhthang creator blessed the audience with “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF” before bringing Megan back out for their smash hit “Wanna Be.”

