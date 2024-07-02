News Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Says She'll "Never Turn Republican" After Revealing She's Not Voting For Joe Biden / 07.02.2024

Cardi B may be sitting the 2024 U.S. presidential election out, but she certainly hasn’t picked a side. On Tuesday (July 2) morning, the Grammy Award-winning artist dispelled rumors that she had a political allegiance to the right.

After the rapper previewed a new song, a Twitter user claimed, “She may have betrayed our country and turned Republican, but at least she found a nice tune,” to which the rapper swiftly replied, “I will never turn Republican, [laughing out loud].”

The exchange followed Cardi B airing her grievances against Joe Biden and Donald Trump in a Rolling Stone cover story: “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n**gas.” Her discontent extended to broader U.S. policies, including the current cost of living and low wages. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there [are] solutions to it,” she explained to the publication. “I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f**cking thing.”

Cardi B also criticized the United States for not intervening in long-standing international conflicts unless there were direct benefits and condemned the superficial portrayal of America as a global hero. “There [are] countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help,” she asserted. “We did things for our own convenience.”

In June, the “Up” creator reacted to the House of Representatives passing a provision automatically registering men aged 18 to 26 for selective service. “These new lil’ n**gas are TikTokers, baby. These motherf**kers ain’t gonna fight,” she said in response to the National Defense Authorization Act.

Her fans eagerly await a follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, slated to come out sometime in 2024. Though an official release date or album title has yet to be revealed, the Bronx rapper announced her sophomore album is “coming real soon” in June. She also hinted that a Spanish-language project would come after.