GloRilla Admits That She Misses Being A "Regular Person" Sometimes / 07.02.2024

GloRilla rightfully earned her spot as one of the hottest rappers in Hip Hop with her breakthrough single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and its successor, “Tomorrow 2.” However, on Tuesday (July 2), the Memphis native admitted to longing for certain parts of her life before the fame.

For her VIBE cover story, GloRilla reflected on the person she’s become and, more specifically, what she misses about the past. “Everybody, we grow. Nobody is the same person they was,” she shared with the publication. “Of course, we say ‘I’m the same person,’ but in order to grow, you got to change. And in order to excel, you have to grow. I’m not the same person I was when I was a little girl because I’m not a little girl. I’m grown, you feel me?”

Later, the “Blessed” artist detailed going around her relatives and being bombarded with photo requests. “I miss people not treating me like a celebrity,” she shared. “Now, sometimes, family will treat you like a celebrity. You can’t go around without everybody wanting a picture or something. You just want to be a regular person sometimes.”

GloRilla’s remarks aren’t a far cry from those of her cousin, Lil Uzi Vert. In 2023, the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker hinted at stepping away from the music business after releasing their final album. “I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with [to] live a perfectly normal life. I’m okay with that,” they wrote on Instagram.

In April, the Collective Music Group signee debuted Ehhthang Ehhthang. The project featured Megan Thee Stallion, Boston Richey, Moneybagg Yo and Finesse2tymes, among others. Its focus track, “Wanna Be,” got a remix from Cardi B, while “Aite” sparked a short-lived back-and-forth with City Girls’ JT.

GloRilla is currently riding on the success of “TGIF,” which Rihanna co-signed in June.