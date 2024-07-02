Eminem, Big Sean, and BabyTron

Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images, and Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images

Hip Hop Fans React To Eminem, Big Sean And BabyTron Linking Up For "Tobey"

By Malcolm Trapp
  07.02.2024

Eminem recruited Michigan natives Big Sean and BabyTron for “Tobey,” released Tuesday (July 2). The record arrived ahead of the “Stan” rapper’s upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Big Sean kicked off the second verse with nods to the Star Wars franchise, Watch The Throne and his son, Noah Hasani, whom he shares with Jhené Aiko: “I really was watchin’ the throne / N**gas ain’t turnin’ me down, when my baby asleep, only time that I’m watchin’ my tone / We don’t want chips with a chip on our shoulder / If he Obi-Wan, then I gotta be Yoda.”

“I can paint a picture like I made the stencil / F**k your whole image, I’m with Cole Bennett,” he continued, referencing the Lyrical Lemonade founder, who also directed the song’s accompanying music video.

Eminem finished the track with lines about Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” and former NFL quarterback Jon Manzel. Check out “Tobey” below.

“BIG SEAN IS SPITTING. HOLY S**T,” someone reacted on Twitter. A separate user said, “Big Sean just dropped [the] hardest verse he’s ever had. Eminem never misses.” Another person claimed, “[Eminem’s] verse was too short. It felt like a Big Sean song. Still, it’s good for an album track, but ‘Houdini’ clears.” 

“Tobey” marked the second pre-release single from The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). It followed the controversial “Houdini,” in which Eminem seemingly referenced the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Missouri native spat, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don’t know, but I’m glad to be back.”

Big Sean also has a project on the way. He debuted “Precision” in March, preceded by the loose offering “Whole Time (Freestyle).” The upcoming body of work will mark his first since 2020’s Detroit 2.

