Victoria Monet and Teyana Taylor

Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor And Victoria Monét Share How Their "Bad Girl" Tribute To Usher Came Together

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.02.2024

One of the several highlights at the 2024 BET Awards included Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét uniting to recreate Beyoncé and Usher’s “Bad Girl” performance from roughly two decades ago. On Monday (July 1) evening, the “Gonna Love Me” singer revealed how their tribute came together.

“[I don’t know] how me and [Monét] pulled this off in under 48 hours with our crazy schedules, but we did. And we don’t regret one moment of it, knowing that we had an assignment that needed to be OVERstood for one of the GOATs,” she shared on Instagram, adding, “Believe me when I tell you we’d do it all over again and wouldn’t change a thing!”

Taylor also thanked Usher for “being an inspiration to all of us performers” and for everything he’s contributed to the culture. She later referenced being able to do a live rendition of “Bad Girl” with the R&B legend during his Las Vegas residency in 2023: “Now, I want you to sit back, relax and let us hit that stage for you!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor)

Monét also chimed in underneath Taylor’s post. She wrote, “The way you pulled this off after flying across the world, jet-lagged straight into rehearsal, your two beautiful baby girls in rehearsal with you, plus the bruised knees from that damn floor work and everything… It just shows what a complete superstar you are ’cause you always push through and kill every stage you touch!”

Notably, the K.T.S.E. artist spent much of the previous week in Paris for Haute Couture Week — which reportedly happened amid the finalization of her divorce. Monét added, “We had each other’s backs the whole time and managed to laugh deliriously through the lack of sleep!”

On Sunday (June 30) night, the Atlanta native won the BET Her and Video of the Year Award for “On My Mama.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

