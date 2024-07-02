Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons

SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images

Yo Gotti Jokes Angela Simmons Was "Just Practicing" After Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.02.2024

On Tuesday (July 2), Yo Gotti reacted to the controversy surrounding his longtime partner, Angel Simmons, who sported a firearm-shaped purse at the 2024 BET Awards. Social media found the accessory to be distasteful, especially considering her late ex-fiancé died of gun violence in 2018 — the I Am rapper’s big brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, suffered a similar fate in January.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Collective Music Group founder said, “She [was] just practicing” alongside a laughing and pistol emoji. Yo Gotti responded much more lightheartedly than Simmons, who issued an apology statement on Monday (July 1).

“I understand the pain and hurt this has caused, especially for those who have been directly impacted by gun violence,” she said on Instagram. “For my entire life, I have always exemplified peace, unification and the resolution of gun violence in America. I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence, and I have witnessed its devastating impact on my community in Southeast Queens.”

She continued, “By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way. It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence. To anyone who was hurt or offended by my actions, I offer my deepest apologies.”

Although Yo Gotti wasn’t spotted at the BET Awards, GloRilla performed “TGIF,” “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Yeah Glo!” at the ceremony. All three attended CMG’s afterparty in Los Angeles, where the rising star received a Platinum plaque for the last-mentioned single.

Other guests included Coco Jones, NLE Choppa, Moneybagg Yo, Big Homiie G, Shaboozey, Sauce Walka and Simmons, among others.

Music-wise, Yo Gotti teamed up with DJ Drama for I Showed U So in 2023. The 10-track body of work included guest appearances from Rich Homie Quan and Moneybagg Yo. It also housed standout cuts like “Mind My Business” and “1st Hunnid Bands.”

News
Angela Simmons
Yo Gotti

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Responds To PARTYNEXTDOOR Threatening Him, Jeremih And Bryson Tiller Over Ex-Girlfriend's "Wait On It" Cameo

PARTYNEXTDOOR initially took issue with his ex-girlfriend appearing in Jeremih, Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.01.2024
News

Rick Ross Gets Into Altercation After Playing Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" In Canada

Chaos erupted after Rick Ross’ DJ played Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in Drake’s home ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.01.2024
News

Drake Says "Wait Until That Other S**t Comes Back Around" In New Post

Drake made an interesting comment in a birthday post to his friend, Chubbs, on Instagram. ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.22.2024
News

Fans Respond to Camilla Cabello Defending Drake Amidst Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Fans share their thoughts on Camila Cabello supporting Drake during his public rap beef with ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.29.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories