Yo Gotti Jokes Angela Simmons Was "Just Practicing" After Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse To 2024 BET Awards / 07.02.2024

On Tuesday (July 2), Yo Gotti reacted to the controversy surrounding his longtime partner, Angel Simmons, who sported a firearm-shaped purse at the 2024 BET Awards. Social media found the accessory to be distasteful, especially considering her late ex-fiancé died of gun violence in 2018 — the I Am rapper’s big brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, suffered a similar fate in January.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Collective Music Group founder said, “She [was] just practicing” alongside a laughing and pistol emoji. Yo Gotti responded much more lightheartedly than Simmons, who issued an apology statement on Monday (July 1).

“I understand the pain and hurt this has caused, especially for those who have been directly impacted by gun violence,” she said on Instagram. “For my entire life, I have always exemplified peace, unification and the resolution of gun violence in America. I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence, and I have witnessed its devastating impact on my community in Southeast Queens.”

She continued, “By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way. It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence. To anyone who was hurt or offended by my actions, I offer my deepest apologies.”

Although Yo Gotti wasn’t spotted at the BET Awards, GloRilla performed “TGIF,” “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Yeah Glo!” at the ceremony. All three attended CMG’s afterparty in Los Angeles, where the rising star received a Platinum plaque for the last-mentioned single.

Other guests included Coco Jones, NLE Choppa, Moneybagg Yo, Big Homiie G, Shaboozey, Sauce Walka and Simmons, among others.

Music-wise, Yo Gotti teamed up with DJ Drama for I Showed U So in 2023. The 10-track body of work included guest appearances from Rich Homie Quan and Moneybagg Yo. It also housed standout cuts like “Mind My Business” and “1st Hunnid Bands.”