Bronny James Reveals His No. 9 LA Lakers Jersey Choice Was A Tribute To Juice WRLD / 07.03.2024

During his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, the newly drafted Bronny James revealed that his No. 9 jersey choice was a tribute to Juice WRLD. The announcement came Tuesday (July 2) as the combo guard expressed his admiration for the late artist.

“Juice has just been a big part of me keeping calm in situations that I’ve been through,” he stated. “Just paying homage to him, especially because he passed. It’s a really important thing for me.”

Juice WRLD, who died in 2019 from an accidental overdose, had the No. 9 tattooed on his body and frequently mentioned it in his music. He described the significance of the number in a 2018 MTV News interview, explaining that 999 — 666 reversed — symbolizes transforming negative experiences into joyful ones.

“999 represents taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward,” the Chicago rapper told host Sway Calloway.

Before his untimely passing, Juice rose to fame through singles like “All Girls Are The Same” and “Lucid Dreams,” both appearing on 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance. His estate also released two posthumous albums: Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons.

ON June 27, The Los Angeles Lakers selected James as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The move made him and LeBron James the first father-son duo to play in the league simultaneously.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations, said, “In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court, and that feels like something that could be magical.” He also acknowledged LeBron’s upcoming decision regarding his free agency: “If it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.”