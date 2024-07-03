News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Gives Fans An Update On His Drug Abuse Struggles / 07.03.2024

Kodak Black has been very vocal about his past drug usage, especially after he was released from Broward County Jail in February. The Florida native, who welcomed his fourth child several weeks later, gave fans a positive update on Wednesday (July 3).

The Dying to Live rapper took to Instagram Live to reveal that he can now go several days without doing any substances. “I’m sober for the most part. I say this around my people so they know that I can talk about it now, you feel me?” he said. “Now I can wait a few days… I’m more proud of myself. I ain’t saying I couldn’t have; it was just like a n**ga was scared to be sober.”

Kodak added, “That’s motivation for n**gas to feel like if the Gremlin could do it […] Y’all could do it.”

The musician got brutally honest about his substance abuse struggle following his 2023 arrest for possession of cocaine, which was later found to be oxycodone. “I’ll tell God himself, I do Percs and s**t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me,” he explained, referencing doctor’s orders after he was shot in the leg at a Super Bowl after-party in 2022.

He further revealed that he spent over $350,000 on rehabilitation: “I’m working on myself. I’m working right now, homie… Just me wanting to better myself.”

Ray J first brought to light the “ZEZE” artist’s mental health concerns when he pointed out Kodak’s seemingly unusual demeanor during a “Drink Champs” appearance. “Yo, Wack 100, let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct,” the R&B singer said.

On the music side, Kodak teamed up with Vulture Love for Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth in May. The joint effort was preceded by solo singles like “Dis Time,” “Stressed Out” and “Shampoo.”