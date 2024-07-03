News WWD / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Asks GloRilla A "Wild Hypocritical" Question About Her Debut Album Release / 07.03.2024

Though fans have been eagerly awaiting her ninth LP for years, Rihanna recently turned the tables by playfully questioning GloRilla about her upcoming album.

On Tuesday (July 2), the Memphis rapper shared a direct message on Instagram from Rihanna that read, “You got all summer, sis! I know [this is] wild hypocritical, but when [does] the album drop?”

It’s safe to say social media was in a frenzy, with one commenter writing, “Ri asking for an album is diabolical.” A separate user said, “I would have sent the reverse UNO card to RiRi [because what do you mean]?” Elsewhere, someone said, “Not RiRi with all the nerve. That’s so cute! Proud of you, BIG GLO!”

The exchange followed Rihanna’s viral moment in which she was seen enjoying GloRilla’s track “TGIF.” “It’s 7 p.m. Friday / It’s 95 degrees / I ain’t got no n**ga and no n**ga ain’t got me,” she rapped along to the record as ASAP Rocky watched.

Coming off of 2016’s ANTI, Rihanna has kept details about its follow-up under wraps. In June, she humorously fueled rumors of her stepping away from music with a T-shirt that read, “I’m Retired.” However, months prior, ASAP Rocky suggested, “She’s working on it.”

ANTI landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has spent over 400 weeks on the chart since its release. It notably spawned “Work” featuring Drake, the SZA-assisted “Consideration,” “Needed Me,” “Love On The Brain” and “Desperado,” among other well-known hits.

On the other hand, GloRilla released Ehhthang Ehhthang in April. Despite housing the massively successful “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Yeah Glo!” and “All Dere” featuring Moneybagg Yo, the 12-track offering was billed as a mixtape.

The rising artist will wrap up her supporting role on the U.S. leg of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” on Wednesday (July 3) night in Charlotte, North Carolina.