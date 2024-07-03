Rod Wave

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Rod Wave Confirms The Death Of His Longtime Manager Uncle Dee

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.03.2024

On Wednesday (July 3), Rod Wave confirmed the passing of his uncle and longtime manager, Uncle Dee. At the time of reporting, a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“I love [you] so much, Pop. I’m sorry they prayed we fall. I follow [you]. l would follow [you] to heaven, but n**ga, we started this s**t. I know how yo’ mind work — a thousand thoughts a [minute],” Rod Wave wrote on his Instagram Story. He continued, “[I swear] when I was a kid, I thought [you] was bigger [than the] president, n**ga. [You] is gone always be [the] largest n**ga, [the] sickest n**ga and any n**ga say [you] ain’t [is dead on arrival].”

In a separate post, he added, “F**k rap, n**ga. I [remember you] taking me to school, n**ga, picking me up. N**ga, f**k rap, I [remember everything you] taught me.”

Dee previously worked in the music industry before Rod Wave’s career took off. However, the mentor was sentenced to 10 years in federal after being convicted of conspiracy. Once he got out, the soul-trap pioneer played a song for Dee, who was working at Hooters at the time, per REVOLT.

“I raised [Rod Wave] when he was little kid, man. I was already in the music business, but I went to federal prison,” the Hit House Management CEO told the “Big Facts” podcast. “That knocked me out [of] my game, but I got back out to this blessing with him. So, we took over.”

“I moved him to Atlanta, up here. I got him out of the way because he was in school, really. Once he graduated, I knew he was going to go another way with his homeboys,” Dee detailed before sharing how his nephew got booked as a supporting act for rapper Kevin Gates’ tour.

In 2023, the Florida native shared his fifth studio album, Nostalgia. It contained features from Wet, 21 Savage and Sadie Jean. His latest single, “Numb,” arrived in April and marked his first release since the 18-track album.

Rod Wave

