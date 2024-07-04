News Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Named In Copyright Infringement Lawsuit For "Enough (Miami)" / 07.04.2024

Cardi B is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement regarding her song “Enough (Miami),” which debuted in March 2024.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar — professionally known as Sten Joddi and Kemikal956 — alleged that their 2021 song “Greasy Frybread” was used without permission. The aforementioned track was part of a promotional campaign for the FX series “Reservation Dogs.”

The outlet further noted that Fraustro and Aguilar are claiming “substantial damage,” citing financial losses and harm to their reputation and marketability. The pair are reportedly seeking $50 million in damages. In addition to Cardi, record labels Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group, as well as the song’s producers, OG Parker and DJ SwanQo, were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

On Thursday (July 4), Joddi issued an official statement regarding the situation. “A few months ago, I did submit an iTunes ‘composition’ copyright claim on ‘Greasy Frybread’ for only the ‘beat’ on behalf of my producer. So, I had no clue what everyone was talking about yesterday because I haven’t heard anything from iTunes, so I assumed we lost the claim,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I have now received information just last night [that] the producer of ‘Greasy Frybread,’ Kemikal956 (and many of my other records), has decided to take legal action along with his musical partner, Joshua Fraustro, on the composition of the instrumental.”

The post continued, “I, Sten Joddie, am not suing anyone. I personally am not [pursuing] legal action as I am only the writer, lyricist, and the performer of the record, and that part of the song was not infringed on.”

To date, Cardi’s “Enough (Miami)” has over 30 million views on YouTube. The Patience Harding-directed visuals saw the New York rapper performing the track in various stylish outfits. In one look, she even wore a long fur coat over a bikini. The record marked her second single of 2024, preceded by “Like What (Freestyle),” which sampled Missy Elliott’s 1999 song “She’s a B**ch.”