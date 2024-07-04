News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Halle Bailey And DDG Share First Photos Of Their Son Halo / 07.04.2024

Halle Bailey and DDG introduced their son to the public with photos from their family vacation. On Wednesday (July 3), The Little Mermaid star posted three images on Instagram with the caption, “Halo’s first time in Italy.”

DDG also shared photos on the same day, including a playful shot mimicking their child’s crying face and a group portrait. He sparked a debate in the comments section, with everyone from Queen Naija to KARRAHBOOO trying to decide “who [does] Halo look like more?”

“You want that baby to look like [you] so bad. That’s Halle’s twin,” read one reply with over 9,000 likes. XXL Freshman 2Rare said, “The reveal is here! Felt like we [were] waiting for [an] album.” Meanwhile, internet personality Clarence White wrote, “50/50.”

While the majority of the reactions were positive, DDG addressed some of the distasteful remarks in his YouTube vlog. There, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper expressed his frustration and anger toward the “poor, broke, dirty fat-back b**ches on Instagram.”

“It just makes me mad,” he explained. “I have to realize that my son is richer than them, and he has a more successful life. He’s in Italy at 6 months [old]. He’s been across the world already and [has] only been living for six months. They’re broke, poor, can barely eat, probably on welfare, and they’re grown, probably living with their momma,” the rapper added.

DDG later clarified, “Now, if you’re a nice person and I described your life in any way, I don’t mean no harm. I’m talking about the people who [were] talking crazy about my son.”

The Michigan native secretly welcomed Halo with Bailey in 2023 despite growing speculation of the “Angel” singer’s pregnancy. She later broke the big news in January 2024 by sharing a photo of her holding the newborn’s hand.