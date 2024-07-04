News Europa Press News / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar Heightens Anticipation For His "Not Like Us" Visuals With Teaser Images / 07.04.2024

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is undoubtedly one of the most successful records to come from his ongoing feud with Drake. On Wednesday (July 3), several teaser images from the forthcoming music video surfaced online.

One of the most provocative shots showed Lamar smashing an owl piñata, clearly poking fun at the Toronto native’s OVO label. The picture was accompanied by a close caption: “DISCLAIMER: NO OV-H**S WERE HARMED DURING THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO.”

In the second verse of “Not Like Us,” Lamar notably tossed out lines like, “What is the owl? Bird n**gas and bird b**ches, go/ The audience not dumb/ Shape the stories how you want, hey, Drake, they’re not slow” and “What OVO for? The “Other Vaginal Option”? P**sy/ N**ga better straighten they posture, got famous all up in Compton.”

Meanwhile, on the outro, he stated, “Let me hear you say, ‘OV-h**’/ Say, ‘OV-h**’/ Then step this way, step that way.”

Despite the combative nature of the first images, Lamar also shared a more personal side. One photo featured him with his longtime partner, Whitney Alford, and their two children. A separate picture included the “i” rapper standing next to ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Punch.

While the exact release date remains unconfirmed, fans seem excited for when the day comes. Lamar performed “Not Like Us” six times in a row at his Juneteenth concert “The Pop Out — Ken & Friends” at the Kia Forum.

In June, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confirmed that the diss track is eligible for a Grammy, especially considering Lamar’s previous nods. “I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be,” he said of the Hot 100 chart-topper.

Mason also dismissed any concerns about the record’s confrontational lyrics affecting its chances: “I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness.”