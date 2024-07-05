Music Videos Screenshot of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video Kendrick Lamar Brings Out The West Coast For His "Not Like Us" Video / 07.05.2024

Kendrick Lamar celebrated the Fourth of July (July 4) by finally unleashing the highly anticipated music video for “Not Like Us.”

The visual effort featured cameos from YG, Roddy Ricch, Big Hit, TDE’s Punch, and Tommy the Clown, as well as a celebration of Lamar’s Compton roots, including scenes shot at local landmarks like City Hall and Tam’s Burgers. Mustard, the record’s producer, also made an appearance wearing a Toronto Blue Jays cap.

In some of the more provocative scenes, Lamar took a swing at an owl-shaped piñata, referencing Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) label. Accompanied by a disclaimer, “no OV-H**s were harmed during the making of this video,” the clip later concluded with the bird caged, more or less symbolizing his lyrical capture in the feud.

Elsewhere, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rapper teased a brand new song at the beginning of the visual. “I am reincarnated, I was stargazing/ Life goes on, I need all my babies/ Woke up, lookin’ for the broccoli/ Hotkey, keep a horn on me, that Kamasi/ IP ownership, the blueprint is by me/ Mr. Get Off, I get off and mop feet,” Kendrick snaps as the clip commences.

The visuals followed Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us” at his Juneteenth concert, “The Pop Out — Ken & Friends,” where he rapped the song multiple times. The nearly four-hour show saw him bringing out the likes of Steve Lacy, DJ Hed, Dr. Dre, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, G Perico, Bino Rideaux, Blxst, Dom Kennedy, and Tyler, The Creator.

“This ain’t got nothing to do with no song at this point. Ain’t got nothing to do with no back-and-forth records. It’s got everything to do with this moment right here. That’s what this was about, to bring all of us together,” Lamar said before calling for unity among different LA communities like the Crips, Bloods, and Pirus.

“Not Like Us” was preceded by singles “meet the grahams,” “6:16 in LA,” and “euphoria.” Drake also released cuts like “Push Ups,” “Family Matters,” and “THE HEART PART 6,” during the peak of their call and response.