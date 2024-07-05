News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Michael Rubin Thanks Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, And More For Attending 2024 All-White Party / 07.05.2024

Coming off the heels of his annual all-white party in The Hamptons, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin shared pictures of some of the high-profile names in attendance. Artists like Quavo, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne, made cameos in Rubin’s post on Friday (July 5).

“Grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together,” Rubin wrote. According to Vogue, Shaboozey performed his chart-topping “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” while Mary J. Blige did a rendition of “Be Happy.” GloRilla and Wayne also took the stage at the event, which took place on Thursday (July 4), for live versions of “Wanna Be” and “Lollipop,” respectively.

Other guests included Teyana Taylor, Ferg, Travis Scott, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Druski, DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Fat Joe, and many more.

Unlike some of the other celebrities who Rubin got a photo opp with, Drake seemed less than thrilled to be there. “[He] aged like 20 years since the beef,” wrote someone in the comments section. Another person said, “Drake [looks] like he [has] been through the ringer.”

Elsewhere, a fan stated, “It’s finna be okay, bro.” It’s worth mentioning Kendrick Lamar dropped the visuals to “Not Like Us” on the same day, taking jabs at October’s Very Own and referencing the Toronto native’s “Push Ups” in the video.

In May of 2024, Drake shared Rubin’s invitation on his Instagram Stories. The entrepreneur sent all his guests custom artwork by renowned visual artist George Condo, who created designs for Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Travis Scott’s “Franchise.” “Went from [a] one-bedroom condo to [a] one-of-one Condo,” the “Hotline Bling” artist shared with an exploding head emoji.

Drake also referenced the former NBA and NHL owner on “When to Say When” from Dark Lane Demo Tapes. “I watched Michael Rubin win a million off a couple hands/ I decide what to see next like it’s on demand,” he spat on the 2020 record.