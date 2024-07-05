Chris Brown and Usher

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images

Fans Question BET Awards’ Usher Tribute After Spotting Chris Brown Jamming To “Nice & Slow”

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.05.2024

Chris Brown may be in the middle of his global “The 11:11 Tour,” but that doesn’t mean he can’t stop by the club. On Friday (July 5), a video of the singer jamming to Usher’s “Nice & Slow” surfaced online, which prompted many social media users to ask: “Why couldn’t he do the tribute?”

Since the 2024 BET Awards, several fans and fellow musicians criticized the ceremony for the lack of men paying homage to the Confessions artist in the tribute performance before his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech. Notably, acts like Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chlöe Bailey, and Tinashe, took the stage on Sunday (June 30).

“He and Ciara could’ve did it since they had the females,” someone said underneath The Shade Room’s repost. Another person referenced the “Under The Influence” singer’s reported scuffle with Ush in 2023. “Usher and Chris already said they wasn’t beefing, so [I don’t] understand why y’all [are] pressing it,” they wrote.

“This could have been the tribute right here, but no, we got Keke Palmer in some Plato’s closet clothes,” wrote a separate user. “I’m so aggravated that he wasn’t the ONE to do the tribute!! I wouldn’t have even wanted it if he couldn’t be [a part] of the legacy,” another fan replied.

On Wednesday (July 3), Mario reacted to the women-led homage in an interview with TMZ. “If it was dudes, then it would’ve been good, but the women, they killed it. All the ladies killed it,” he said. When asked if he should’ve been called up, the singer replied, “Absolutely, I would’ve killed that. It would’ve been fire, for sure. I saw people tagging me and stuff.”

Eric Bellinger voiced similar opinions: “I was like, ‘Where the kings at?’ Tank was in the building, Tyrese was in the building, Vedo was in the building, I was in the building.”

News
BET Awards
Chris Brown
Usher

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Responds To PARTYNEXTDOOR Threatening Him, Jeremih And Bryson Tiller Over Ex-Girlfriend's "Wait On It" Cameo

PARTYNEXTDOOR initially took issue with his ex-girlfriend appearing in Jeremih, Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.01.2024
News

NLE Choppa Flirts With Coco Jones After 2024 BET Awards Gaze And Social Media Has Jokes

Within the span of 48 hours, the “Shotta Flow” rapper expressed interest in both Coco ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.01.2024
News

Rod Wave Confirms The Death Of His Longtime Manager Uncle Dee

Uncle Dee began managing the “Heart On Ice” hitmaker shortly after being released from federal ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.03.2024
News

Hip Hop Fans React To Eminem, Big Sean And BabyTron Linking Up For "Tobey"

The two Michigan natives joined Eminem for the second pre-release single from his upcoming album, ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.02.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories