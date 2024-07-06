News Matt Jelonek / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Explains How She Responds To Cheating In New Snippet / 07.06.2024

It’s no secret that Ice Spice is one of the industry’s most popular new music artists. With multiple plaques, Grammy nominations, brand deals, and more, to her name, she always seems to know how to garner attention for her moves.

In a new Instagram post, she shared a video of herself dancing seductively to a snippet of a new song with fireworks in the background. While the footage excited many fans, others reacted to her spicy caption. Her quote read, “If he cheatin, I’m doin him worse,” quoting lyrics from her forthcoming song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

Some fans praised the strength of the new snippet. Others gave her a hard time, focusing on dancing instead of other things. One fan commented, “THIS IS SO ACTIN A SMOOCHIE CODED YES, THANK YOU, OMGGGTKRWJSJEBBE.” Another user tried to cause issues. “You matching Latto’s panties, you think you slick,” they said. And Central Cee commented “trouble” on the post, adding fuel to rumors of a new relationship with the “Deli” rapper.

Recently, Ice Spice teased her debut album, Y2K!, which is slated to drop July 26. Ahead of the album’s release, she dropped the single “Phat Butt” along with a visual companion on Friday (June 21). Much like the title hints, the record is an ode to her curvy figure. And it’s arguably one of the most lyrical songs fans have seen from the Bronx native to date.

The track was previewed a few days before it debuted, with many listeners likening it to Nicki Minaj’s flow. Ironically, Ice referenced her mentor and frequent collaborator in the second verse: “B**ches stay on my Pauly D, send ’em back home like the cab’s here/ Sold half a milli’ on a mixtape/ Probably more on a quick tape, and it’s all real, ain’t s**t fake/ Never lucky, I been blessed; Queen said I’m the princess.”

Check out her latest visual below.