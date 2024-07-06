Nicki Minaj Shares Passionate Post After Headlining Rolling Loud Austria

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is riding high on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” run. Saturday morning (July 6), she shared a lengthy post explaining how she felt following a headlining performance at Rolling Loud Austria.

“GagCityVIENNA ~ AUSTRIA 🇦🇹 over 60K people. I can’t even believe this is my life sometimes. To have people feel happy about songs you used to wish you had never even recorded is such a precious moment. I love you guys, and I am so grateful to have been able to experience your energy life in FULL EFFECT. Wishing you all the best. Until next time, Austria,” her new post exclaimed.

 

“This tour has made us Barbz so happy, you have no idea 🥹 It’s such a special moment to see the woman we have admired for so long. We love you beyond imagination, and I speak for the entire fanbase,” a fan responded.

“It’s never been done like this before. I pray you’re resting as much as you can,” another user said. “You must be absolutely exhausted, but you still keep going and giving us Barbz what we want. The dedication really shows that we really appreciate it. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you, Onika,” yet another fan glowed.

Minaj recently responded to everyone who believed she was getting a divorce after some questionable tweets. In the post, she seemingly addressed speculation surrounding her marriage to Kenneth Petty by posting an Instagram video showing her family together. On Wednesday (June 12), she shared a clip of Papa Bear boarding a private jet alone.

The rapper’s followers offered support in the comment sections. “Oh, she stopped them allegations and FAST!!!” one user stated. “Haters often carry rumors. Nicki said, ‘Well, not on my watch and family name,’” another user noted. 

Earlier in the week, Minaj raised eyebrows after sharing, “Yes. Single…” on Twitter. Many were puzzled whether she was announcing a new phase in her personal life or teasing forthcoming music. “She definitely divorced him,” someone speculated.

 

