SZA Says She "Can Catch Men, But Can't Keep Them" In New Interview

SZA rarely does interviews, but they are usually entertaining when she does. In her latest, she discusses relationships, love, and more, with Amelia Dimoldenberg on “Chicken Shop Date.”

“Yeah, I can catch them, but not keep them,” the SOS singer jests when the host states “I’m never able to get a second date” in one of the episode’s most revealing clips. “They’re slippery, aren’t they?” Dimoldenberg deflatingly asks.

The “All The Stars” artist seems to believe she’s weirder than people expect. “The butt makes it seem like I am down for all the normal things. Like ready to shake ass and all that. But in reality, I want to swim in the swamp or collect methane gas with my man,” she explained later in the clip.

We can catch them but we can’t keep them @sza pic.twitter.com/Kk4OD3yQGi — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) July 5, 2024

The singer also notes she is not to be trusted for relationship advice. When asked if friends come to her for guidance, the “Kill Bill” lyricist claims to offer it unsolicited, but doesn’t listen to her circle’s advice regarding her relationships.

🎥 | @AmeliaDimz asked @SZA if she’s good at giving relationship advice on Chicken Shop Date pic.twitter.com/9TIk4AqXsm — SZA Source (@sourcesza) July 5, 2024

Rare as it is, the appearance may give some credence to recent chatter about a new album.

The artist herself claimed a follow-up to 2023’s SOS was on the way on Saturday (June 29) while headlining BST Hyde Park. “New album, you ready?” she excitedly asked the crowd before sharing a snippet of a new song titled “Storytime.” Shortly after, the artist shared the official teaser via her social media accounts. “I know you told stories about me/ Most of them awful, all of them true/ Here’s some for you, yeah,” SZA sang.

In an accompanying clip, viewers saw the artist’s alien-like grasshopper look created by FX makeup artists Malina Stearns and Sasha Glasser. The latter notably worked on Doja Cat’s blue demon costume for “Paint The Town Red.”

