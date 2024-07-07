News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Childish Gambino & Jordan Howlett Join Forces In Hilarious New Video / 07.07.2024

Childish Gambino has been highly present ever since he began teasing his forthcoming album. On the heels of his Usher tribute at the BET Awards on June 30, the multi-hyphenate has officially collaborated with popular content creator Jordan Howlett in a hilarious social media skit.

Howlett is best known for his visuals, which feature his calm voice and stoic stance in the mirror. He typically provides positive affirmations, cooking recipes, and other tips, that have helped him amass over 10 million followers on Instagram alone.

In their new clip, the two talents play on the fact that people say they look alike. Howlett explained how people go as far as to call him “Grownish Gambino” and or Method Man. The visual started with Childish Gambino playing into the comments on social media that have compared them.

Stars like 19 Keys, Blxst, Bryan Michael Cox, Guapdad 4000, and many others, all shared a laugh in the comment section of the now-viral post. “I didn’t know you had a younger brother, Jordan!?” one user claimed. “You two have great chemistry … We need more content fellas,” another fan insisted. “I love this for you, Jordan!!! You make amazing content!” someone else exclaimed.

People enjoyed the tantalizing and clever collaboration. The hope is that more is on the way.

Childish Gambino recently released Atavista on May 13, which he described as the completed version of 2020’s 3.15.20. The updated LP spans 11 tracks, including features from Young Nudy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and more. The latter two artists also appeared in the original body of work.

“This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album I put out four years ago. There’s a special vinyl coming soon [with] visuals for each song. The all-new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer,” the actor and rapper shared in a post on Twitter.