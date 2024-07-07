News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Fans Slam Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Stop In Dublin / 07.07.2024

Nicki Minaj is known for her raving fan base, The Barbs. While they have long been known for their emphatic behavior and excitement for their “Queen,” they are also known for being brutally honest.

Sunday morning (July 7), the “Superbass” emcee shared a video of her gracing the stage at the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” stop in Dublin, Ireland. “This is NOT a festival. This was #GagCityDublin IRELAND a couple of hours ago. The crown is with them from this day forth. 🫡🇮🇪 I’ll post the rest tomorrow,” Minaj captioned.

But the response to the show was, at best, mixed. “Worst gig ever. Arrived on stage at 9.50, kept fans waiting in the lashings of rain, proceeded to have loads of length costume changes, lots of fans left disappointed,” one attendee claimed. “So many little kids went to this as their first concert and were so disappointed. Do better,” another crowd member said.

“As much as I love you, you know last night was an absolute disaster!! Left us waiting until 2200 then you finished at 2252!! You left the stage multiple times for costume change when you didn’t have time; curfew was 2230!! Do better next time; we were disappointed xx,” someone else commented.

“Nicki Minaj needs to step away from being obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion. Her concert in Dublin last night was a complete disaster; people call it the worst concert ever, 2 hours late, played for 40 minutes, and lip-synced most of the songs,” yet another fan noted of the performance.

Some fans did what they could to defend the acclaimed rap superstar. “You were knee-deep on TikTok looking for hate videos. If only you put this same effort into the horse’s new album, we won’t be here,” a user clapped back in support of Minaj.