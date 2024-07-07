Nicki Minaj

Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images

Fans Slam Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Stop In Dublin

By Ahmad Davis
  /  07.07.2024

Nicki Minaj is known for her raving fan base, The Barbs. While they have long been known for their emphatic behavior and excitement for their “Queen,” they are also known for being brutally honest.

Sunday morning (July 7), the “Superbass” emcee shared a video of her gracing the stage at the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” stop in Dublin, Ireland. “This is NOT a festival. This was #GagCityDublin IRELAND a couple of hours ago. The crown is with them from this day forth. 🫡🇮🇪 I’ll post the rest tomorrow,” Minaj captioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

But the response to the show was, at best, mixed. “Worst gig ever. Arrived on stage at 9.50, kept fans waiting in the lashings of rain, proceeded to have loads of length costume changes, lots of fans left disappointed,” one attendee claimed. “So many little kids went to this as their first concert and were so disappointed. Do better,” another crowd member said.

“As much as I love you, you know last night was an absolute disaster!! Left us waiting until 2200 then you finished at 2252!! You left the stage multiple times for costume change when you didn’t have time; curfew was 2230!! Do better next time; we were disappointed xx,” someone else commented.

“Nicki Minaj needs to step away from being obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion. Her concert in Dublin last night was a complete disaster; people call it the worst concert ever, 2 hours late, played for 40 minutes, and lip-synced most of the songs,” yet another fan noted of the performance.

Some fans did what they could to defend the acclaimed rap superstar.  “You were knee-deep on TikTok looking for hate videos. If only you put this same effort into the horse’s new album, we won’t be here,” a user clapped back in support of Minaj.

News
Nicki Minaj

TRENDING
News

Fans Question BET Awards’ Usher Tribute After Spotting Chris Brown Jamming To “Nice & Slow”

Social media insisted Chris Brown should have paid tribute to Usher at the 2024 BET ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.05.2024
News

NLE Choppa Flirts With Coco Jones After 2024 BET Awards Gaze And Social Media Has Jokes

Within the span of 48 hours, the “Shotta Flow” rapper expressed interest in both Coco ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.01.2024
News

Chris Brown Responds To PARTYNEXTDOOR Threatening Him, Jeremih And Bryson Tiller Over Ex-Girlfriend's "Wait On It" Cameo

PARTYNEXTDOOR initially took issue with his ex-girlfriend appearing in Jeremih, Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.01.2024
News

Lil Durk's 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather Amidst Domestic Dispute

Footage surfaces of Lil Durk’s 10-year-old son shooting his stepfather while he was having a ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.07.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories