Lil Durk's 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather Amidst Domestic Dispute

Saturday evening (July 7), footage surfaced of Lil Durk‘s 10-year-old son allegedly shooting his stepfather during a domestic dispute with his mother. The video shows the child taking the gun from the man known as Reezy’s hip during the altercation before shooting him.

Social media has mixed reactions to the unfortunate event. Posting the camera footage on Instagram, Reezy offered some context. “As you all can see, I was not the aggressor, and you all also can see how I still had my gun on my hip. He grabbed my gun off my hip, following his mom’s lead, and tried to shoot me and then actually shot me. I advise you all to see it before they take it down,” he said.

Reezy continued in a separate post. “Listen, nobody is going to jail, or they would already be there. I’m doing this for rights over my kids. Call me what you want. On top of that, this was at my mom’s in front of my mom’s granny and more kids. I pray you make it through the situation God put you through for playing with me,” he explained. “Same n**ga, you all keep commenting his name like he did something. I got that boy’s paperwork. You all want me to upload that, too?” he commented in another post.

 

While some people on the internet are sympathetic that the child had to go through this traumatizing situation, most are making jokes about potential lyrics from the Grammy-award-winning emcee addressing the altercation. “Durk definitely bout to rap bout this,” one user on Twitter said. “Told my son, that n**ga touch ya mom u better shoot his asz,” another user stated.

On Father’s Day, Lil Durk went viral for spending the day with all ten of his children. On the morning of June 17, the “All My Life” emcee shared, “Delete unhappy Father’s Day song out my catalog I’m happy now,” with a photo of him with all of his children.

