Playboi Carti Promises Fans A New Album Is On The Way

Playboi Carti has not released an album since Christmas Day in 2020. While there have been multiple teases of new music from the Atlanta-raised rager, his latest seems most promising.

During a performance at Splash! Festival on Friday (July 5), fans were treated to a shocking development by the soft-spoken recording artist. “I promise you the album is coming. So it’s only right that I come here tonight and give you a world premiere,” the rapper exclaimed while prepping to perform an unreleased track.

Fans cheered and screamed at the thought of new music from the dormant rapper. Approaching four years since his last full-length effort, a new album would be welcomed from the self-proclaimed King Vamp. But it seems some fans are having trouble taking Carti for his word.

“Serial lier carti says the album is coming,” one user expressed on the app formerly known as Twitter after a clip of the performance went viral. “Carti’s promises have the same value as a penny,” another fan quipped. “I’ll believe it after the 5th listen,” someone else exclaimed.

Playboi Carti has been steadily picking up steam following standout performances on Travis Scott’s “FE!N” and Ye & Ty Dolla $ign’s Billboard No. 1 track, “Carnival.” Over the last few months, he has utilized an alter ego page, Instagram, and YouTube, as sources for new music.

Around midnight on February 5, 2024, Carti appeared on Adin Ross’ livestream. Unfortunately for “Opium” fans, the experience didn’t last as long as many had hoped.

Ahead of the broadcast, Ross said he planned to pay the Atlanta rapper $2 million in cash and give him a Ferrari. He also wanted to use the opportunity to promote Carti’s forthcoming album, which is expected to drop at some point in 2024. However, the “BACKR00MS” artist showed up two hours late wearing a mask to an audience of over 500,000 viewers. To make matters worse, he only spent six minutes on camera in a near-pitch-black room.