BossMan Dlow Reveals Why Future And Rod Wave Are His Favorite Rappers

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.08.2024

BossMan Dlow has been on a meteoric rise since “Get In With Me” and “Mr Pot Scraper,” which came out in January and February, respectively.

On Monday (July 8), XXL published an interview with the Freshman Class pick, in which he discussed his favorite artists: Wiz Khalifa, Rod Wave and Future. Dlow shared, “I like people that talk [about] motivation, money, stay in your own lane, get some money. I like people that talk like that. F**k bad b**ches, drink some liquor, smoke some weed.”

“[Future’s music] just [speaks] for itself. Bruh been rapping since ‘Turn On The Lights.’ Still going, still making hits,” the Florida rapper detailed. “[Rod Wave] was just more just being able to see a young Black dude make it from nothing. He [is] selling out dumb arenas right now. That’s just [from] nothing to the biggest, for sure. So that’s just some amazing s**t. You see him do it, [and it makes] you want to do it, you feel me?”

Dlow was named an XXL Freshman alongside the likes of Lay Bankz, Maiya The Don, BigXthaPlug, That Mexican OT, Rich Amiri, ScarLip, Hunxho, Cash Cobain, Skilla Baby and 4batz.

The rising artist’s freestyle accompanied his interview. “The trap n**gas winning, baby, you know we got big pockets,” he rapped a cappella with a wad of cash in his hand. “Made millions off a chicken talking, I done skipped college / 10-pointers moon walking, baby, I got big diamonds.”

In March, Dlow shared his most recent project, Mr Beat The Road. The 17-song body of work included contributions from Rob49, Sexyy Red and Wizz Havinn. Among the surefire cuts were “Come Here,” “Talk My S**t” and “Obama Runtz.”

After its release, the rapper struck gold again with his “Finesse (Remix)” featuring GloRilla.

