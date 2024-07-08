News Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Reacts To Victoria Monét Dancing To "TGIF" At ESSENCE Festival / 07.08.2024

Victoria Monét took the stage at the ESSENCE Festival on Sunday (July 7). The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter graced the audience with live versions of “A** Like That,” “On My Mama” and “Alright,” among other fan favorites from her discography.

During a dance break, Monét showed off her moves to GloRilla’s “TGIF,” which later received praise from the Memphis rapper. The singer did an energetic rendition of the track’s viral dance before segueing into “We Might Even Be Falling In Love (Interlude).”

On her Instagram Story, GloRilla shared a clip of the performance along with the caption, “Yea!” Social media was equally in awe, with one person saying, “She definitely comes from the Janet [Jackson], Beyoncé and Britney [Spears] school.” Another said, “I just need one turn-up high-tempo song from you! I know you will kill the dance break and music video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

There appears to be no bad blood between Monét and GloRilla, even though the Altanta-born singer found herself in the middle of the “Wanna Be” artist’s Twitter beef with JT in April. During an Instagram Live session, the songstress admitted to firing one of her team members after they accidentally reshared a tweet from the feud.

“I got pulled out of rehearsal to be told that someone on my social media team did something that they weren’t supposed to do, thinking that they were logged into their account,” Monét detailed. “I guess they were going back and forth between their account and my account and pressed some buttons that they shouldn’t have f**king pressed.”

She continued, “I just wanted to say [that] I wish people knew that ain’t my character, but how would you know that? It came from my account. So, you have every right to cuss me out, not knowing that it wasn’t actually me.”

GloRilla’s “TGIF” debuted at No. 47 on the Hot 100 chart on July 6. The record also got a major co-sign from Rihanna, who also asked when the Collective Music Group signee’s debut album was coming out.