Ice Spice Responds To Boos Over Taylor Swift Song With A Kiss At Rolling Loud Europe / 07.08.2024

2024’s Rolling Loud Europe took place in Austria over the weekend, with Ice Spice being one of many artists to perform on Sunday (July 7). Though she did renditions of fan favorites like “Barbie World” and “Gangsta Boo,” some attendees took issue with the musician playing her Taylor Swift collaboration, “Karma (Remix),” live.

The New York rapper was in the middle of her set when the song started playing, leading to boos and thumbs-down gestures from festivalgoers. Luckily, she took a non-confrontational approach to the backlash and simply blew a kiss to the crowd.

Shortly after footage from the incident went viral online, the Swifties rallied behind the “Deli” hitmaker. One Twitter user questioned, “Why would [you] even go to an Ice Spice show if [you] don’t wanna hear Taylor? [You] should know she [doesn’t] play [about] her.” Another person wrote, “Yes, queen. Pop off!”

Others chimed in with valid points, with one fan writing, “This is just what’s gonna happen when you perform a pop song to a crowd of majority rap fans.” Either way, Ice Spice seemed unfazed by the whole ordeal.

why would u even go to an ice spice show if u dont wanna hear taylor, u should know she dont play abt her 😭 — eris is the #1 ready for it stan (@left_n_paradise) July 8, 2024

ice spice staying unbothered at taylor haters booing her is my favorite thing ever. yes queen, pop off — nisha (@mustbelovehoran) July 7, 2024

tbh this is just whats gonna happen when you perform a POP song to a crowd of majority rap fans 😭 like they don’t care abt taylor they just wanna hear ice spice https://t.co/WCEEyzbxqu — Ase (@ItsActuallyAse) July 7, 2024

“Karma (Remix)” debuted in 2023 and appeared on Swift’s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition). “Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” the pop icon told Spotify before detailing how the rapper’s team reached out. She continued, “I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you want to do your version of ‘Karma,’ do you relate to this?’ And so she jumped in headfirst.”

The duo also surprised fans with a live performance of the track during a New Jersey stop of Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in May 2023. Since then, Ice Spice has included the song in her setlists a number of times, including at Coachella, where the “Bad Blood” singer and NFL star Travis Kelce were spotted in the audience.