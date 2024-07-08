Summer Walker Teases That Her Next Project Is On The Way
Summer Walker’s third studio album is seemingly on the way. On Sunday (July 7), the singer shared photos of herself in the studio and a potential tracklist with 19 entries.
Although she didn’t confirm a title or what the project may be, Walker re-shared a fan’s reaction that read, “Oh my God, she’s about to drop a new album” on her Instagram Story.
Underneath her teaser post, Baby Tate stated, “I was just thinking yesterday… Like, ‘Damn, I could really use a new Summer Walker album.’ Look at God!” R&B starlet Journee commented, “Please, please, please drop.” Meanwhile, another user speculated the LP’s name: “Completely Over It.”
Someone else highlighted, “So far, she only has nine out of 19 tracks completed. So we gotta wait a [little] longer, [people].”
Walker’s previous album, Still Over It, came out in 2021. It spawned standout cuts like the Lil Durk-assisted “Toxic,” “No Love” with SZA, and “Ex For A Reason,” which contained a guest verse from City Girls’ JT. Other features included Ari Lennox, Omarion, Pharrell Williams and Ciara, who voiced the outro.
It’s also worth mentioning that Cardi B narrated “Bitter,” the opening record. Regarding the collaboration, Walker told NME, “I was getting harassed by one of [London On Da Track’s] baby mommas. [Cardi] saw it, and just wanted to be kind and give me some advice. We had to chop it down. She said a lot more about how to deal with that because I think she went through that [situation] as well. We only left in as much as she was comfortable for the public to hear.”
After the full-length project’s release, Walker debuted CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP in 2023. Spanning nine songs, the EP only contained two featured artists: J. Cole and Childish Gambino, with the latter appearing on “New Type.”