Summer Walker Teases That Her Next Project Is On The Way / 07.08.2024

Summer Walker’s third studio album is seemingly on the way. On Sunday (July 7), the singer shared photos of herself in the studio and a potential tracklist with 19 entries.

Although she didn’t confirm a title or what the project may be, Walker re-shared a fan’s reaction that read, “Oh my God, she’s about to drop a new album” on her Instagram Story.

Underneath her teaser post, Baby Tate stated, “I was just thinking yesterday… Like, ‘Damn, I could really use a new Summer Walker album.’ Look at God!” R&B starlet Journee commented, “Please, please, please drop.” Meanwhile, another user speculated the LP’s name: “Completely Over It.”

Someone else highlighted, “So far, she only has nine out of 19 tracks completed. So we gotta wait a [little] longer, [people].”

Walker’s previous album, Still Over It, came out in 2021. It spawned standout cuts like the Lil Durk-assisted “Toxic,” “No Love” with SZA, and “Ex For A Reason,” which contained a guest verse from City Girls’ JT. Other features included Ari Lennox, Omarion, Pharrell Williams and Ciara, who voiced the outro.

It’s also worth mentioning that Cardi B narrated “Bitter,” the opening record. Regarding the collaboration, Walker told NME, “I was getting harassed by one of [London On Da Track’s] baby mommas. [Cardi] saw it, and just wanted to be kind and give me some advice. We had to chop it down. She said a lot more about how to deal with that because I think she went through that [situation] as well. We only left in as much as she was comfortable for the public to hear.”

After the full-length project’s release, Walker debuted CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP in 2023. Spanning nine songs, the EP only contained two featured artists: J. Cole and Childish Gambino, with the latter appearing on “New Type.”