News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images ASAP Rocky And RZA Star In Savage X Fenty Classics Campaign / 07.09.2024

On Tuesday (July 9), ASAP Rocky and his son RZA, whom the artist shares with Rihanna, appeared in a campaign for Savage x Fenty.

In one photo, ASAP Rocky is shirtless, wearing the brand’s The Classics Boxer Briefs in white while flexing his muscles. In another shot, the “Fashion Killa” creator held RZA above his shoulders. Both of them wore a black pair of the underwear and matching tank tops while standing in front of an orange backdrop.

“Robyn… I get it, girl,” wrote one social media user in the comments section of the post. Someone else stated, “[This is] the definition of ‘get you a partner who supports your business.’” Check out the images below.

2024 has been full of excitement for both ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. In June, the Harlem rapper debuted his first runway collection at Paris Fashion Week. Dubbed “American Sabotage,” it featured 30 looks with the help of designers Joshua Jamal, Bede Marchand and Coucou Bebe.

ASAP Rocky also used the event to preview unreleased tunes, many of which are expected to appear on his Don’t Be Dumb. He previously teased the project with singles like “D.M.B” and “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” featuring Pharrell Williams. The album is expected to drop later in the year, with a release date currently set for Aug. 30.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Rihanna, whose fans have been waiting for her follow-up to ANTI for over eight years. On June 13, she launched Fenty Hair, which arrived with a repair shampoo and conditioner, edge control gel and heat-protectant styler, among other items.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color [and] length, from weaves to braids to natural,” the Bajan songstress shared in a promo clip. “Every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”