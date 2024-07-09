News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Clarifies She Isn't Canceling “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” Despite Alleged "Sabotage" Attempts / 07.09.2024

Sexyy Red’s “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” is being sabotaged, the rapper alleged on Monday (July 8). Despite rumors of possible cancellations, she strongly denied the trek would get axed via social media, attributing the speculation to foul play by competitors.

“My fans are buying tickets. We’re doin’ just fine,” the “U My Everything” artist posted on Twitter. “We [are] not canceling no tour. [This] canceling s**t [is] all cap.” Sexyy Red further suggested that her decision to work with an independent promoter led larger companies to spread false narratives.

She elaborated, “[This is] how [they] try to do [you when you] go [with] an independent promoter. The bigger companies try to sabotage [you]. We [are] not canceling s**t. I did my touring deal with a Black promoter, Black-owned company AG Entertainment, and now [they] playin’ dirty. [They’re] paying pages [and] spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets.”

The St. Louis native’s “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” is set to start in Seattle on Aug. 22 and conclude in Nashville on Oct. 1. In the interim, the rapper will be making stops in Portland, Austin, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Orlando and New Orleans, among other cities. She’s also bringing along supporting acts Hunxho, Loe Shimmy and BlakeIANA.

According to Touring Data, which also reported Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” record-setting feats, Sexyy Red sold roughly 37 percent of 85,217 tickets available in North America. It’s also worth mentioning that the musician’s most recent project, In Sexyy We Trust, sold 27,000 album-equivalent units in its first week and debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 14-song offering arrived with features from Drake, Lil Baby, VonOff1700 and Mike WiLL Made-It. It also houses her previously released hit “Get It Sexyy,” which has over 11 million views on YouTube at the time of reporting.