9 Cancer Rappers Who Are Shaping Hip Hop Today: Saweetie, Post Malone And More / 07.10.2024

Geminis, move aside; it’s Cancer season. The fourth astrological sign in the zodiac encompasses anyone born between June 21 and July 22. Its hallmark characteristics include being emotional, creative, intuitive and nurturant— all of which embody the essence of the crab. Plus, the water sign is ruled by the Moon, which often influences Cancers’ receptiveness and connection to their inner selves.

In Hip Hop, Cancer rappers are particularly known for channeling their emotional depth into the music. Artists like Vince Staples, Mozzy and Post Malone are standout storytellers who engage audiences with authenticity and lyrical sensitivity. As with any form of creative expression, each of these artists also excels at exploring themes of struggle, success and personal introspection to a different degree.

Below are nine rappers who are Cancers. Scroll down to discover how their zodiac traits influence their music and allow them to connect with listeners on a deeper level.

1. Saweetie

Whether it be music, fashion or beauty, Saweetie has made it clear she’s not here to play. Born on July 2, 1993, the West Coast talent took off in the industry with singles like “My Type” and “Tap In.” Her journey to stardom feels almost destined, considering Cancers are generally romantic, creative and intuitive.

On the Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 standout, “Talkin’ Bout,” Saweetie proudly lets it be known what zodiac sign she reps. “What’s your sign? I’m a Cancer / Body built, like a dancer,” the rap star proclaimed.

2. Post Malone

The Fourth of July celebrates American independence, but also the birth of Post Malone, whose Cancerian influence is as palpable as the fireworks in the sky. While “White Iverson” may have given the New York native his big break, records like “Psycho,” “rockstar” and the Quavo-assisted “Congratulations” further helped cement him as a mainstay. His records go beyond surface-level fame; they explore themes of loneliness and celebration in equal measure, which aligns perfectly with the zodiac sign’s moody nature.

3. Pop Smoke

Though he tragically passed away in 2020 at only 20 years old, Pop Smoke’s impact on New York drill music couldn’t be more evident. Welcomed into the world on July 20, 1999, the Meet The Woo creator mirrored the intensity and emotional depth characteristic of his zodiac sign. Tracks like “Welcome To The Party” and “Dior” radiated a raw energy that captured the complexities of street life, while “Mood Swings” and “What You Know Bout Love” introduced fans to a softer side of him.

On French Montana’s “Double G,” Pop Smoke dished out lines like, “I’m dark-skinned and handsome, she like, ‘You a gorgeous little gangster’/ She said I talk like a Taurus, but I f**k like a Cancer.”

4. Vince Staples

From the charged rhythms of “Big Fish” to the contemplative silence that underpins “Screen Door,” few artists show their intuition quite like Staples. The Long Beach hitmaker was born on July 2, 1993, and rapping has been his vehicle for self-expression since he hit the scene.

Outside of music, the hitmaker has also forayed into the film industry. He notably made a cameo in Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” and debuted his Netflix series “The Vince Staples Show” this past February. Similarly to other Cancers on this list, Staples’ range is nothing short of impressive.

5. Rich The Kid

It’s hard to tally how many times Rich The Kid has proved doubters wrong. Whenever it looks like the Queens rapper’s career is about to stall, he bounces back with another hit — “New Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Plug Walk,” “For Keeps” and so on. Born on July 13, 1992, his collaborations with the likes of Kanye West and YoungBoy Never Broke Again further cemented his reputation as an undeniable force in the industry.

6. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, the eldest child of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, was born on July 8, 1998. From appearing in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his pops to starring in The Karate Kid, acting may have been his first foray, but music is really where the alt-rapper has shined over the years. With LPs like SYRE and ERYS, Jaden reveals a deep emotional core in his work, which reflects his zodiac sign. Whether unraveling his personal journey or the complexities of life, his songs — including fan favorites such as “Ninety” and “Lost Boy” — offer a genuine exploration of the human experience.

7. Stunna Girl

While Stunna Girl may be more well-known for her contributions to the reality TV show “Baddies” rather than music, she still proudly represents Cancer within the industry. Born on July 2, 1998, the Sacramento, California artist’s “Pretty Privilege” and “Like Dat” highlight the complexity typical of her zodiac sign: deeply reflective, yet ready to face the world with boldness. Meanwhile, on STUNNA THIS STUNNA THAT, she delivered rapid-fire flows and endless attitude via tracks like “ASK ABOUT ME” and “RIDE.”

8. Mozzy

Another Sacramento native, Mozzy — born on June 24, 1987 — has been in the game for quite some time. Most may know him for “Bladadah” or “Sleep Walkin,” which was featured in 2018’s Black Panther, but his discography runs deep with stories of street life and survival. Having experienced more loss than many, the rapper’s work vividly paints the emotional canvas of his experiences, both in terms of coping with grief and documenting personal evolution. Albums like Beyond Bulletproof, Survivor’s Guilt, and CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS are a great place to start for first-time listeners.

9. Kevin Abstract

Born on July 16, 1996, Kevin Abstract boasts the reflective and emotive qualities of a Cancer. The former frontman of the now-defunct BROCKHAMPTON explores identity, acceptance and longing with an undeniably resonant poignancy in solo albums such as American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story and ARIZONA BABY. His candid exploration of life as a young, queer Black man in America taps into the Cancerian inclination for introspection and emotional honesty.

“And you broke up with me ’cause I’m a Cancer?/ Our relationship was toxic, cancer,” Abstract rapped on BROCKHAMPTON’s “JESUS.”