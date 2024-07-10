News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Invites Fan To Join Him During "fukumean" Performance After They Bum-Rushed On Stage / 07.10.2024

At a recent show, Gunna paused his “fukumean” performance to deal with a fan who climbed onstage.

In viral footage that surfaced online on Tuesday (July 9), the concert attendee mounts the podium with security narrowly missing his leg. The man was escorted away just moments before Gunna told his DJ to stop the music.

“Come back! Come back! You gotta do it the right way,” the rapper told the fan before running the record back once more. “I want y’all to drop this s**t once again just for him.”

“fukumean” was Gunna’s first song to land in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 since his release from jail. Its accompanying visuals have 26 million YouTube views to date, and the track itself was RIAA-certified platinum in March.

The situation at the concert turned out better than it could have. For example, during the Young Stoner Life Records signee’s “Bittersweet Tour,” someone threw an object on stage at supporting act Flo Milli. “B**ch, when I f**kin’ catch you h**, I swear to f**kin’ God,” she reacted after abruptly ending her “Beef FloMix” performance.

Gunna subsequently showed support for his “Edible” collaborator via Twitter. He told fans, “No disrespect in any form will be tolerated on tour. Family ties.” The aforementioned trek ended on June 11 at the State Farm Arena, roughly a month after the artist shared his fifth studio album, One of Wun.

The 20-song offering arrived with pre-release singles like “prada dem” featuring Offset and “whatsapp (wassam).” Additional guest appearances included Normani, Roddy Ricch and Leon Bridges. Meanwhile, beatmakers Turbo, Omar Grand and Teddy Walton were among those who lent production.

Gunna has done a number of features in 2024 as well: IDK’s “TiFFANY,” Normani’s “1:59” and Tyla’s “Jump.” He performed the last-mentioned track live for the first time at the BET Awards.