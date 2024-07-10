News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Kid Cudi Walks For The First Time In Four Months After Surgery For Broken Foot / 07.10.2024

Kid Cudi had to undergo two surgeries after breaking his foot at 2024’s Coachella, and from the looks of it, the rapper is doing much better. On Wednesday (July 10), he shared a health update with fans via Instagram.

Cudi wrote, “[July 7 was my] first day doing ‘toe [touches].’ [I’m] putting light weight on my foot. I’m doing much better as of today. Can put about 20 percent of [my] weight on it. As the weeks go by, I’ll add more weight, and then I’ll be able to walk without crutches, baby!”

The Cleveland artist noted, “[I’ve] still got a ways to go, but this was my first time walking in four months, and I was mad happy to see the progress. My mom filmed this video through tears, haha. She was so happy to see me walk again.”

In the accompanying footage, Cudi could be seen walking on crutches with the help of his physical therapist. “I’m coming back, y’all. Stronger and more focused. I’ve been sitting at home in my [dimly] lit room plotting my [resurgence], and soon, we will ride again,” he concluded.

The rapper broke his foot at Coachella’s Sahara Tent in April while performing “Pursuit Of Happiness.” He jumped from the stage and, as captured in videos shot by attendees, landed awkwardly. Shortly after, security personnel carried him away to receive medical attention.

It was a bittersweet moment, considering the “Day ‘N’ Nite” artist was only added to the festival’s lineup a few days earlier. It was his first appearance at the Coachella since 2019 and even forced him to cancel his “INSANO WORLD TOUR,” which was originally slated to begin in June.

Cudi recently shared a new single titled “DREAMS I SEE.” The record is slated to appear on the soundtrack of his comic book series.