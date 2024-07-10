News Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrid Stawiarz / Contributor via Getty Images The Game Responds To Rick Ross Poking Fun At His Home Potentially Being Seized / 07.10.2024

On Wednesday (July 10), Rick Ross poked fun at The Game for losing his sexual assault case lodged by Priscilla Rainey. As a result, the West Coast rapper’s $7 million home could be seized as part of her asset collection approved by the court.

The Maybach Music Group founder caught wind of the news and shared it on his Instagram Story along with a GIF of a man dancing and butterflies. Shortly after, The Game responded: “Even if I lost my house, which I’m not, you still gone be a fat b**ch, n**ga. That Ozempic gon’ kill you before the Twinkies do, h** a** n**ga.”

The “100” artist also captioned the post, “Since we [are tagging] n**gas, here you [go], b**ch!” Ross seemingly addressed The Game’s remarks in a subsequent IG Story, where he said, “Can’t be an emotional square lame n**ga ‘cause n**gas is gonna sit back and toast. Toast! I mean, they can’t wait to toast to your demise.”

The fat jokes, especially aimed at Ross, aren’t anything new. On May’s “Family Matters,” Drake rapped, “What the f**k I heard Rick drop, n**ga? Talkin’ somethin’ ’bout a nose job, n**ga / Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy and doctor never told y’all n**gas / Put a n**ga in the bars, let a n**ga rot, kind of like your old job.”

The Game similarly spat, “Suicide, it’s a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth’s inside / You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack / Akademiks, get this n**ga Ozempic starter pack” on “Freeway’s Revenge” that same month.

The initial jabs aimed at The Game arrived a few days after he appeared on the “Aunt-Tea” podcast, hosted by Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold and Ross’ baby’s mother, Tia Kemp.