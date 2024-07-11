News Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images André 3000 Gives Sexyy Red Advice After She Admits To Being Shy / 07.11.2024

Especially given the outgoing nature of her music, Sexyy Red is likely the last rapper people would take for being reserved. However, during an interview with LeBron James’ “The Shop” on Thursday (July 11), the St. Louis phenomenon admitted that she gets shy before hitting the stage or meeting other celebrities of her caliber.

Midway through the episode, Maverick Carter asked Sexyy Red about country singer Zach Bryan bringing her out at one of his shows. She subsequently revealed, “I [get] nervous meeting people because I’m a shy person, and I [didn’t] know [what] he was going to be like. I don’t [care] what people think about me. It was just something different, so I’m like, ‘Why [does] he wanna bring me out?’ We’re two totally different people.”

Co-host Paul Rivera responded, “Did we hear that [correctly]? Sexyy Red is shy?” to which she replied, “I am. I be getting nervous. Before shows, just period. If I gotta meet people, I [get] shy.”

André 3000, also a guest on the show, offered some advice and let Sexyy Red know she’s not alone. While looking back on his OutKast and Dungeon Family days, the New Blue Sun creator said, “Nerves just let you know ‘I’m alive.’ So, I treat it like that. It’s just letting your body [get prepared] for ‘We’re about to go into something.’”

Since her rise to fame, Sexyy Red has rubbed shoulders with superstars like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Chief Keef and more. Her latest LP, In Sexyy We Trust, even got a guest verse from the Toronto native — “U My Everything” marked their second collaboration. Artists like Lil Baby, Mike WiLL Made-It and VonOff1700 were also featured on the 14-track project.

The “Pound Town” hitmaker is slated to promote the new body of work in August via her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour.”