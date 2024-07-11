Ice Spice and Central Cee

Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Matthew Baker / Contributor via Getty Images

Ice Spice And Central Cee Tease Possible Collaboration On 'Y2K!'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.11.2024

Ice Spice’s eagerly awaited debut album, Y2K!, hits streaming services on July 26. Though she’s already shared singles like “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Gimmie A Light,” the Bronx native heightened anticipation by teasing a potential collaboration with Central Cee on Wednesday (July 10).

The British rapper uploaded two TikToks, each containing a soundbite of a track from Ice Spice’s forthcoming LP. The two artists even appeared together in one of them, with the Grammy Award nominee spitting bars like, “If he’s cheatin’, I’m doin’ him worse / No Uno, I hit the reverse / I ain’t trippin’, the grip in my purse / I don’t care, ’cause he did it first.”

Toward the end of the chorus, Cee’s signature adlib, “Alright,” punctuated the beat. Though a guest verse wasn’t previewed, the videos may mark the first official collaboration between the pair.

@centralcee

Alright @ice spice

♬ original sound – Cee central

@centralcee

♬ original sound – Cee central

They previously worked together on a remix of Ice Spice’s breakthrough single “Munch (Feelin’ U),” but the record was scrapped. “We’ve become good friends over the past year,” the rising talent told Complex in October 2023.

“[Ice Spice] reminds me of me a bit. She’s cool innit. Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff but knows how to play the game,” Cee said during the same interview. “You can hear that in the music and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted, or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it — but she’s really running with it right now.”

Y2K! has been in the works for quite some time. The “Deli” hitmaker announced that she finished recording the album in March. Since then, she’s teased several covers and dropped off tracks like “Phat Butt,” which she performed at the 2024 BET Awards. The 10-song offering will be her first body of work since 2023’s Like..? (Deluxe).

News
Central Cee
Ice Spice

