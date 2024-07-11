News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Muni Long Responds To Controversy Over Claiming Best R&B Album Title / 07.11.2024

Muni Long is gearing up to drop Revenge in August. The singer’s sophomore LP will be spearheaded by singles like “Made Me Forget” and the Mariah Carey-assisted remix of her viral track “Made For Me.”

Ahead of its release, Long sparked a massive debate online after prematurely declaring it the “best R&B album in the next five to 10 years.” She told “The Morning Hustle” host Lore’l, “That’s no shade, but I really made sure that we talked about some real subjects. We gave you guys a nice story, and the production is there.”

On Thursday (July 11), the “Hrs & Hrs” hitmaker responded to the backlash her remarks received, saying critics “couldn’t wait” to humble her. She wrote via Twitter, “Let me live in my delusion! If I wanna think I’m the best… let me! I’m [going to] think it anyway. Regardless. [You’re] supposed to big up yourself. Crazy tail selves.”

Long’s forthcoming project will be competing against a number of highly anticipated R&B albums, including SZA and Summer Walker’s third studio efforts.

I just think it’s funny how I said I made the best R&B album in the next 5-10 years and people couldn’t WAIT to humble me. LET ME LIVE IN MY DELUSION!! IF I WANNA THINK IM THE BEST…LET ME! Imma think it anyway. Regardless. UR SUPPOSED TO BIG UP YOURSELF. CRAZY TAIL SELVES. — My name is MUNI (@munilong) July 11, 2024

However, as social media users highlighted underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, the Florida native has the hits to back up her ambitious declaration. “She brought fun, upbeat songs back to R&B,” read one reply. Another person commented, “She’s right. Is she supposed to say her album [is] mid? I don’t wanna listen to [any] artist who thinks they put out mid music.”

Revenge will serve as a follow-up to 2022’s Public Displays Of Affection: The Album. The 18-song body of work housed fan favorites like “Time Machine,” “Pain,” “Baby Boo” with Saweetie and “No R&B” featuring Ann Marie. Leading up to the upcoming release, which is executive produced by Tricky Stewart, Long joined Chris Brown’s “The 11:11 Tour” as a supporting act. The trek is slated to wrap up on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles.