Rihanna Stars In Campaign For FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty In Session Launch / 07.11.2024

On Thursday (July 11), Rihanna launched the latest campaign for her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty. The singer and businesswoman tapped photographer Philippa Price to capture the school-themed collection, dubbed “In Session.”

The images included a diverse cast of models portraying various high school archetypes. For example, “Euphoria” star Chloe Cherry appeared as an emo girl, while Golden Globe Award-winner Anjelica Huston stepped into the role of the principal. Rihanna, on the other hand, wore a plaid oversized bow, an elongated tie and a black skirt.

“Your whole school will be wearing the Creeper Phatty’s, and this campaign plays with that vision. We chose these colors and materials very purposefully for back-to-school,” she said in a press statement. “The black-on-black corduroy reminds me of my very own childhood, a uniform-approved shoe with the twist I always wish I had.”

The Creeper Phatty received two new colorways: triple-black, and classic red and white corduroy. Available in sizes for all ages, the sneakers can be purchased via PUMA or global retailers such as Foot Locker, JD Sports and Zalando.

“We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder,” Rihanna said. “When designing the Creeper Phatty, we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”

The multi-hyphenate reprised her role as PUMA’s creative director in September 2023 after a nearly six-year hiatus. In that time, Rihanna grew her beauty and intimates empires — Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty — and welcomed two children with ASAP Rocky: RZA and Riot.

In June, the “Diamonds” hitmaker debuted Fenty Hair after years of anticipation. The label arrived with a repair shampoo and conditioner, edge control gel, and heat-protectant styler, among other items.