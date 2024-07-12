Music Videos Screenshot of Ice Spice’s “Did It First” video Ice Spice And Central Cee Fans React To Flirty "Did It First" Video / 07.12.2024

As dating rumors continue to swirl, Ice Spice and Central Cee are proving to be, at least, creative collaborators. On Thursday (July 12), the duo released their joint single “Did It First” alongside a visual accompaniment for the track.

As hinted by its title, the song tackles the messy revenge dynamics of a relationship. “I’m like, ‘F**k it,’ I know he gon’ spend/ I’m with Tati and her thotty friend/ We like, ‘F**k it,’ we f**kin’ his friends/ We gon’ party ’til the party ends,” Ice kicked off the opening verse.

“I keep comin’ with stupid excuses/ Like, ‘I was juiced and tripped and fell in’/ I might take the risk DMing/ But I don’t know ’cause these chicks be tellin’,” Cee added in his own verse later in the song.

Ice, Edgar Estevez, and Nikita Vilchinski directed the video below. Watch it below.

“Did It First” marked Ice and Cee’s first official collaboration. Previously, the duo teamed up on a remix of “Munch (Feelin’ U),” but it was unfortunately scrapped. However, their latest link-up seems to be sitting well with fans.

“I like that Central Cee and Ice Spice song, and the video is cute,” wrote one Twitter user. “I’m in a very loyal relationship, but that new Ice Spice and Central Cee got me dancing in my room at 8 a.m,” someone else said.

Ice spice new song with central cee actually hard 🔥 I love it — kya 🦋 (@kyalee__) July 12, 2024

Ice Spice x Central Cee🔥They ate that! — CRYING IN A HONDA CIVIC! (@Mprezj) July 12, 2024

i’m in a very loyal relationship but that new ice spice & central cee got me dancing in my room at 8 am — V. (@validgook) July 12, 2024

i need central cee to stay away from ice spice immediately like IMMEDIATELY — .🪺. (@idonttweet_mwah) July 12, 2024

Not fuckin with this whole Central Cee and ice spice thing cuz he’s literally my man🙄 — Yahzmeinxo (@yuhzmein) July 12, 2024

Only time will tell if “Did It First” will live up to the success of Ice’s previous cross-continental hit, “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress. That record shot to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and received a platinum certification from the RIAA in May 2023, just months after its release.

The New York rapper’s highly anticipated debut album, Y2K!, is slated to come out on July 26. Thus far, she’s teased the 10-track effort with “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Phat Butt.”

On Thursday, she also teased a collaboration with Travis Scott at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. However, it’s currently unclear whether the song will appear on either of their forthcoming projects.