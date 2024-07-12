News Josh Brasted / Stringer via Getty Images and Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Wayne Thinks Bronny James Will Be An NBA All-Star Someday / 07.12.2024

Bronny James has a lot of people betting on his success, which is to be expected when you’re the son of one of the greatest basketball players ever. One of the NBA rookie’s many celebrity supporters is Lil Wayne, who thinks he has a chance at becoming an All-Star one day.

During an episode of “UNDISPUTED,” the New Orleans rap legend sat down with Skip Bayless to discuss Bronny’s Summer League games and what it could mean for his future. “What I’ve seen from him so far is what I expected to see,” Wayne said. “Him playing as hard as he can, not trying, not overtrying, and also, I don’t see any fear.”

Notably, the shooting guard put up three points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday (July 10). Though his team lost 80-76, Bronny spent a whopping 29 minutes on the floor.

“I think he can become real good,” Wayne enthused. “Also, because he shows you how hard he works. He worked real hard.” When Bayless asked if the former USC player has the potential to be a starter, the “A Milli” rapper hit back. “That shouldn’t even be a goal for him. That shouldn’t be a ceiling. That should be like the floor. He should be working hard right now to become an NBA star,” Wayne said.

.@LilTunechi says Bronny’s NBA floor is a starter and can see him as an All-Star some day 👀 pic.twitter.com/uRMt8hmAsf — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 12, 2024

Regarding Bronny’s potential to be an All-Star, Wayne said he “definitely” has a chance. The Los Angeles native was drafted by the Lakers in June and picked the No. 9 for his jersey as an homage to the late Juice WRLD.

“Juice has just been a big part of me keeping calm in situations that I’ve been through,” Bronny stated in a press conference. “Just paying homage to him, especially because he passed. It’s a really important thing for me.”