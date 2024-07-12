Travis Scott

Travis Scott Thanks London Crowd After Bringing Out Ice Spice, Central Cee, And Lil Baby

On Thursday (July 11) evening, Travis Scott took on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the London stop of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” In addition to live renditions of his discography’s staples, the ASTROWORLD rapper treated fans to an array of guest performances.

Yung Lean opened the show, but Scott followed up by bringing out Central Cee and Lil Baby to perform their TikTok hit, “BAND4BAND.” Later in the set, Ice Spice joined the Houston native onstage, where she graced the audience with “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and an unreleased collaboration with Scott. 

“Topless, no V6/ I’m out of New York, now say less/ You might get you some stainless/ I needed a wave, a flow/ She watchin’ my moves for more/ Cacti down her throat, that cornrow down her throat,” Scott raps on a snippet of circulating fan footage from the concert.

At the time of reporting, it’s unconfirmed whether the record will appear on Y2K, Ice’s highly-anticipated debut album, or an upcoming project from the Cactus Jack founder.

On Friday (July 12) morning, Scott thanked everyone for coming out to the show. “I woke up today thankful as f**k for [every] single last one of you guys. The fans aren’t fans; it’s bigger than that, it’s family,” he wrote. “And I love y’all. Y’all really make me f**king smile (rare), and I will forever go hard.”

The U.K. and European leg of Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” continues on July 13 with a show in Manchester, followed by stops in Prague, Milan, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Lisbon, among other cities. The trek is scheduled to end on Sept. 13 at the Barra Olympic Park in Brazil.

UTOPIA came out in 2023 with guest appearances from Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Drake. It also spawned “FEIN!” which Scott performed 10 times in a row at the Barclays Center.

