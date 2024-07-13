News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Im 42 Dugg Says Women Rappers Are Dropping More Hits Than Men / 07.13.2024

42 Dugg kept it honest in a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club.” During his chat, the Detroit rapper reflected on the current state of Hip Hop and how he’s found peace with it.

“Yeah, you see who’s doing it now: the girls. It is shifting over. The girls are putting out the heat. It’s damn near like everything they put out is a hit. Certain girls, you know, are hitting. You start to think, like d**n, are we competing with them?” the firecracker emcee said in a viral clip from the discussion.

“I think it is because they are having more fun. You know the dudes are still being a little tough,” Charlamagne The God noted in response. After nodding in agreement with the host’s observation, Dugg put his A&R cap on, suggesting ways women in rap could capitalize on the moment. “I was talking to someone the other day and said, ‘What they should do is do as the dudes do.’ For example, Sexyy Red needs to do a tape with GloRilla. I told Yo Gotti they needed to do it while they could. Kind of like what Drake did with Future.”

The show’s hosts appeared to agree with Dugg and believed more collaboration between women in rap would be a net positive for the industry.

Following a litany of potent mixtape releases dating back to 2018, Dugg unleashed his debut studio album 4eva Us, Neva Them on July 5. The project features appearances from Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, and Blac Youngsta.

4eva Us, Neva Them is Dugg’s first project of 2024, a year that serves as his official return from a lengthy break from the music scene. With the new album, Dugg gave fans a healthy heap of new sounds. The 21-track effort has standouts such as “Fresh From The Feds,” “Catch 1,” “Go Again Pt 2,” and “4eva Us Freestyle,” all of which bring listeners into the world of the 29-year-old. The 4PF & CMG signee is known for his energetic rap style and signature tone, which have helped him become a force reckoned with on tracks.

Watch 42 Dugg’s full interview with “The Breakfast Club” below.