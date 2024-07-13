News Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images and BRIDGET BENNETT / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images BNYX Says Serena Williams' Drake Diss at The 2024 ESPY Awards Was "Old & Corny" / 07.13.2024

OVO affiliate and frequent Drake collaborator BNYX has made his stance clear regarding people latching onto Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” moment.

“This s**t is getting old and corny,” the multi-platinum producer exclaimed in a since-deleted tweet responding to the popular clip of Serena Williams making a “Not Like Us” reference during her speech at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday (July 11) night.

In the video, Williams made a playful nod to Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap beef. “If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” Williams said, prompting cheers as she danced to Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us.“

“He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re going to Forrest Gump him. Seat’s taken,” the Olympic gold medalist continued.

Though the tweet is now missing in action, fans were quick to clap back at the producer.

“If you scroll through the comments, you can tell exactly who is taking Drake’s L personally,” one user commented. “You can’t interview Ja Rule without bringing up 50 Cent, but you can interview 50 Cent without mentioning Ja Rule. Kendrick’s new claim to fame is bringing up Drake,” another user stated. “Drake didn’t pick the fight, lol; Kendrick has been dissing Drake for years,” someone else pointed out.

While some believe the tennis champ picking sides so publically was uncalled for, the Canadian emcee has been referencing Williams in his music for years. He even sent a line at Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian on his 2022 single “Middle of The Ocean.”

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t get a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” the rapper says.

In the wake of being named by the rap star, the Reddit co-founder flipped it into a wholesome moment of support for his family. “The reason I stay winning is that I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do. Including being the best groupie for my wife [and] daughter,” Ohanian said on Twitter after the song’s release.

