News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and JEFF KOWALSKY / Contributor via Getty Images Candace Owens Returns Fire At Eminem Over "Lucifer" Diss / 07.13.2024

Eminem is quite literally the most controversial rapper of all time. While he made headlines after mentioning Ye, Kendrick Lamar, Machine Gun Kelly, and more on his new album, the rapper’s most poignant diss may have been towards Candace Owens.

On the new track “Lucifer” from his recently released project The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), the rapper sent multiple lines at the equally polarizing political pundit. “And Candace O, I ain’t mad at her / I aint gon’ throw the fact b**ch forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her, like them crackers / She’s backin’ after / Her back is turnin’, a cute MAGA hat with her ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt,” the Detroit rap legend fumes.

“Or save this MAGA dirt bag in a skirt / Just opened the biggest worms on the planet earth / Call her Grand Wizard, Klandace or Grand Dragon / Like the National Anthem, I won’t stand for the tramp,” he exclaims at the end of the verse.

“I could not have laughed harder when somebody sent this to me,” Owens said on the Friday (July 12) episode of “The TMZ Podcast” just hours after the record surfaced. “I just think it is so lame. Like, he has now cemented himself as a lame person. It just reeks of his, I’m calling this now his Hillary Clinton hot sauce moment. Like, he’s just so desperate to show Black people that he’s real,” Owens added. “Just go ahead and be a grandpa.”

Name drops and shock appeal run rampant across the new Eminem album. “Soon as I quit givin’ a f**k I started to sell a bit/ Now let’s travel inside the mind of a hater/ ‘Cause I don’t see no fans, all I see’s a bunch of complainers/ ‘Kendrick’s album was cool, but it didn’t have any bangers/ Wayne’s album or Ye’s, couldn’t tell you which one was lamer,” the rapper says on the opening track “Renaissance.”

Hear it below.