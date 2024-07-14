News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Scramble To Decode Drake's "Rap Is A Joke" Post / 07.14.2024

Drake has been relatively silent on social media throughout his recent beef with Kendrick Lamar. While the battle has seemingly slowed down with the “Not Like Us” video serving as a final blow for now, fans remain interested in what’s next from the rap star.

On Saturday (July 13) evening, the “Family Matters” rapper sent up a cryptic Instagram post that had fans decoding well into the night. “The pressure from being on top does more than just make your ears pop,” the rapper captioned the post, which featured a photo of him wearing a “Rap Is A Joke” shirt. While some people believe the post is a clever reference to the Donald Trump assassination attempt, others are paying more attention to what he didn’t say.

“‘Drake, here’s how they gone come at you… wit silly rap feuds tryna distract you’-Hov,” Hitman Holla commented. “No beats to drop, no lines to pen, just peaceful silence and his bed,” someone else remarked. “Generations to come will witness greatness by a legend that will never die,” another user said.

Over on X, users were debating the shirt’s meaning as if the rapper had personally made it. “‘Rap is a joke’ shirt. What a clown. Sore loser mentality. His true colors starting to show. He never respected rap; he was just a culture vulture,” a fan stated.

“Kendrick made this entire battle about culture only for his fans to disregard it completely. Drake is paying homage to battle rap here, a reference Kdot himself would’ve caught. Whatever pushes the agenda, though,” someone responded.

The shirt was revealed to be a piece of merch from a recent collection by L-Money and Frank Stacks’ group, Rap Is A Joke. The California parody rappers are known for poking fun at the hypocrisies of the music industry. Always the strategist, Drake usually has a track up his sleeve. Although he has teased new music recently, there is no timetable for any releases.