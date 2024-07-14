News Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla / Staff via Getty Images and Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images Plies Has Some Campaign Advice For Joe Biden / 07.14.2024

Although he is a decorated hitmaker, Plies has recently been known for his outspoken antics on social media. Following the hailstorm surrounding Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, the rapper has offered some advice to President Biden‘s administration in a string of posts on Twitter.

“Dear Joe Biden, If the Republicans Are Moving Forward With Their Convention, you should Move Forward With Your Campaign! It’s Just That Simple!” he shared on Sunday (July 14).

Dear @JoeBiden If The Republicans Are Moving Forward With Their Convention! U Should Moving Forward With Your Campaign!!! It’s Just That Simple!!! — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

The rapper continued shelling out political strategy in subsequent posts. “Dear Joe Biden, U’d Be Damn Fool To Slow Down Your Campaign! Use This Moment To Push The Agenda U Been Pushing Banning Assault Rifles & Gun Violence Etc. Chaos Vs A Steady Hand! Can’t Run On Hate & Act Surprise When It Happens! Unify The Country & Show What Leadership Looks Like!” he added.

Dear @JoeBiden U’d Be Damn Fool To Slow Down Your Campaign! Use This Moment To Push The Agenda U Been Pushing Banning Assault Rifles & Gun Violence Etc. Chaos Vs A Steady Hand! Can’t Run On Hate & Act Surprise When It Happens! Unify The Country & Show What Leadership Looks Like! — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

He then turned his focus away from the incumbent candidate and towards the inherent hypocrisies swirling the discourse in the aftermath of Trump’s assassination attempt. “If Surviving Something Makes U Heroic In This Country!! Why Haven’t America Ever Labeled Black Folks “HEROIC” For Surviving SLAVERY!! Why America Never Fully Honored The Officers Who Survived The Capitol Attacks On Jan. 6th? Doesn’t Get More HEROIC Than That!!” he exclaimed.

If Surviving Something Makes U Heroic In This Country!! Why Haven’t America Ever Labeled Black Folks “HEROIC” For Surviving SLAVERY!! Why America Never Fully Honored The Officers Who Survived The Capitol Attacks On Jan. 6th? Doesn’t Get More HEROIC Than That!! — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

And in another post, the rapper addressed Black voters directly. “Dear Black America: If Being A Convicted Felon, Surviving Gunfire, Sexual Assaulting Women & Losing FRAUD Cases Makes U Like Donald Trump!! U Are Everything This Country Has Been Trying To Make U Out To Be!!!” he continued.

Dear Black America: If Being A Convicted Felon, Surviving Gunfire, Sexual Assaulting Women & Losing FRAUD Cases Makes U Like Donald Trump!! U Are Everything This Country Has Been Trying To Make U Out To Be!!! pic.twitter.com/HdGsgs2Dif — Plies (@plies) July 14, 2024

Although Plies has made waves for his entertaining posts and upbeat music, he seems to be very passionate about the potential ramifications of the 2024 presidential election. But we’ll have to wait and see whether Biden’s camp heeds any advice from the Florida emcee.