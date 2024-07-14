News Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Image Wiz Khalifa Charged With Illegal Drug Possession in Romania / 07.14.2024

Wiz Khalifa‘s taste for smoke seems to have landed him in some trouble at a recent festival appearance in Romania.

According to a Barron’s report, the rapper was charged with illegal drug possession on Sunday (July 14) following a performance at the “Beach, Please!” Festival in Costinesti, a seaside village on the Romanian coast. “During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette,” reads a statement from Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors (DIICOT).

While he was seen being escorted off the premises, the “Black and Yellow” rapper was not detained. Khalifa and a few other people were reportedly questioned following the incident, but he appears to be in good spirits after the arrest.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time,” the rapper wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Fans were quick to point out the obvious on social media. “Romania, Dubai, Thailand, all Dem places seem coo asf for vacations and cheap surgeries/medicine… only issue is they got some wack af laws about WEED… who tf arrest people over WEED? Meaningless weed arrests have happened since Paul McCartney was in his prime… Glad most America woke up and realized this PLANT is not dangerous,” one user reacted to the news.

“You’ve gotten so much more cool with people not smoking weed. It’s a time where I felt like you didn’t even wanna talk to people if they don’t smoke week,” another user noted. “Honestly, that was a very mature response. Lol, I expected you to double down or say f them, or say no one’s going to stop you from smoking or whatever. But you going back and agreeing to perform smokeless is kinda cool,” someone else remarked.

The rapper is the latest victim of local cannabis culture and regulations not carrying across the pond. Both Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj suffered similar issues recently while traveling internationally.