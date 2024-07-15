News Mario Skraban / Contributor via Getty Images Don Toliver Announces "PSYCHO TOUR" In Support Of 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' / 07.15.2024

On Monday (July 15), Don Toliver announced that he will be taking HARDSTONE PSYCHO on the road in October.

The Houston native’s “PSYCHO TOUR” is slated to kick off in Portland, Oregon, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum before making its way to cities like Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Toronto and more. The trek is slated to wrap up at the Ball Arena in Denver on Nov. 21.

Supporting acts include Monaleo and Teezo Touchdown, the latter of which collaborated with Toliver on “BACKSTREETS” from his recent LP and “Luckily I’m Having” from 2023’s Love Sick (Deluxe). Tickets are now available to purchase via the rapper’s website. See the full tour route below.

HARDSTONE PSYCHO debuted with guest appearances from Future, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson and Travis Scott. Wheezy, BNYX and Zaytoven were among those who lent production. The project also housed pre-release offerings like “ATTITUDE” and “DEEP IN THE WATER.”

The deluxe edition introduced four additional songs, including the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “DONNIE DARKO” and “GEEKED UP” featuring former collaborator Yeat. A short film directed by Jack Dalton and Toliver himself accompanied the new records.

“Back in the early days, it was really just an idea — a vision of a life on the road and the tools he needed to get him here. He knew there were no shortcuts, no handouts. But for whatever reason, a certain type of man feels things have to be done alone. Forming his own destiny, he handcrafted some of the finest motorcycles I’ve ever seen,” the narrator explains. He continues, “Psycho Valley is not a place for the weak. The earth is wild here. The shadows are dark. The days are long. He had to isolate himself.”

Kali Uchis, whom Toliver welcomed a baby boy with back in March, also made a cameo in the 10-minute film.